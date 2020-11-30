Daily roundup: Can you afford a Sentosa property now that it's 'cheap'? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Can you afford a Sentosa property now that it's 'cheap'?

To be sure, Sentosa is still what you’d call a high-rent area; but following its lost decade, a lot of the lustre is, well, peeling off... » READ MORE

2. Sharon Au resigned 'dramatically' from Mediacorp because she was scolded for sharing her ideas

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

When former local celebrity Sharon Au shared her ideas passionately at work, she was "scolded for it"... » READ MORE

3. Not your usual staycation: Heartland holiday in Bedok

PHOTO: Instagram/chiffoncake87, Instagram/plau333 and Qloftbedok.com.sg

Most people won’t be too enthusiastic about doing a staycay in the heartlands, but here’s where we’ll prove you wrong... » READ MORE

4. Jumbo Group to buy Kok Kee Wanton Noodle stall for $2.1m

PHOTO: The Straits Times/Ariffin Jamar

The humble wonton noodle is set to be part of a million-dollar deal, with restaurant giant Jumbo Group looking to buy the Kok Kee Wanton Noodle hawker stall and take it across the island and abroad... » READ MORE

