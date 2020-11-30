Daily roundup: Can you afford a Sentosa property now that it's 'cheap'? - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Can you afford a Sentosa property now that it's 'cheap'?
To be sure, Sentosa is still what you’d call a high-rent area; but following its lost decade, a lot of the lustre is, well, peeling off... » READ MORE
2. Sharon Au resigned 'dramatically' from Mediacorp because she was scolded for sharing her ideas
When former local celebrity Sharon Au shared her ideas passionately at work, she was "scolded for it"... » READ MORE
3. Not your usual staycation: Heartland holiday in Bedok
Most people won’t be too enthusiastic about doing a staycay in the heartlands, but here’s where we’ll prove you wrong... » READ MORE
4. Jumbo Group to buy Kok Kee Wanton Noodle stall for $2.1m
The humble wonton noodle is set to be part of a million-dollar deal, with restaurant giant Jumbo Group looking to buy the Kok Kee Wanton Noodle hawker stall and take it across the island and abroad... » READ MORE
