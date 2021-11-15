Daily roundup: Classic NDP tune gets remake to spur on Singaporeans in Covid-19 fight — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Oldie but goodie: Classic NDP tune gets remake to spur on Singaporeans in Covid-19 fight

Although it's been a few months since National Day, some of us might have heard a familiar tune on our screens recently.... » READ MORE

2. 7 common misconceptions about using your CPF for housing

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

The only way to make it worse is to discuss how CPF is used for home loans. Here's some clarity on the common issues... » READ MORE

3. 24-year-old firefighter in China dies while trying to save woman from jumping off building, hailed a hero for not letting go

PHOTO: Weibo

A young firefighter in China lost his life while attempting to save a woman from jumping off the roof of a building... » READ MORE

4. Giant Kaws display at Marina Bay suspended on day of unveiling

Kaws: Holiday, a 42-metre long inflatable sculpture of Companion holding a copy of itself by American artist Brian Donnelly (also known as Kaws) at The Float@Marina Bay in Singapore. PHOTO: Instagram/highonmars

Rarely has there been a case of holiday blues of such monumental proportions... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com