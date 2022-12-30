Daily roundup: Cook in Malaysia killed after touching mysterious package left on his car - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cook in Malaysia killed after touching mysterious package left on his car

A restaurant cook was killed outside his workplace in Malaysia after touching a package that was left on his car.

In a statement that was shared on Facebook on Friday (Dec 30), Malaysian police said that the incident happened yesterday in Ampang, Selangor at around 8.55pm...» READ MORE

2. Where is Singapore? Malaysians gloat after Singapore omitted from top 50 ranking of world's cuisines

Hainanese chicken rice and char kway teow were among the more popular dishes in Singapore. PHOTO: Unsplash

It's never fun to be left out, especially when others remind you of your exclusion.

On Dec 23, Croatia-based food and travel guide Taste Atlas released a list of the top 95 cuisines in the world...» READ MORE

3. Sharon Au takes MRT, reveals it's her first ride in 27 years

Sharon Au posted a video of herself with her godson Ethan on the train on Instagram on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

Paris-based local actress-host Sharon Au, who was back in Singapore for a visit, took the MRT for the first time in 27 years...» READ MORE

4. No hooks to hang clothes? Use rice, says Chee Soon Juan as he shares tips on surviving prison

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/The Daily Ketchup Podcast

Prison can be a rough place with amenities few and far between.

And Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan is no stranger to that, having being incarcerated back in the nineties...» READ MORE