Daily roundup: Couple gives up BTO for a balance flat, creates timeless dream home - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couple gives up BTO for a balance flat, creates timeless dream home

Lynette Chang and James Neo applied for HDB's August 2020 BTO exercise under the MGPS scheme (multi-generation priority scheme), got a ballot number of #12, and let go of the opportunity to pick their BTO flat... » READ MORE

2. Annette Lee shares 5 types of 'toxic' guests at a wedding

TikTok/Annette Lee

Local YouTuber Annette Lee, in her self-created persona of Chantelle, gave her own take on wedding guests deemed "toxic".... » READ MORE

3. Isn't it $4.50? Customer upset after hawker quotes higher price for chicken rice - turns out he's not the only one

Facebook/Peter Lau

A customer found out Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice new price list may not be as straightforward as it seems.... » READ MORE

4. 'It was really fulfilling': 18-year-old celebrates birthday with migrant workers

The Straits Times

Jaydon Larsson Dunning shared a meal with 12 migrant workers at Sakunthala's Food Palace last Sunday evening (Aug 7)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com