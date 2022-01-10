Daily roundup: Couple overhauls 2-storey Jalan Besar penthouse - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Couple overhauls 2-storey Jalan Besar penthouse, converts master bedroom into bar with beer-on-tap

IT professional Lendl Chong (47) and his wife, PR professional Karen Tan (39), have had quite a property journey, which intertwined closely with their romantic life...

2. 'We are really not rich': Couple quits jobs to travel the world after 6 years of saving up

PHOTO: Instagram/pangkim.adventure

Leaving the rat race behind to travel the world remains a pipe dream for many. But for Chia Kim Hui, 35, and Adrian Chew, 34, it's their reality...

3. Li Jinglei hit by backlash in Wang Leehom saga; good friend Patty Hou becomes unexpected target

PHOTO: Instagram/Li Jinglei

If you thought 2021 marked the end of the Wang Leehom-Li Jinglei divorce saga, think again. Only this time, the tide appears to have turned — in Leehom's favour...

4. Baby girl in hospital after Chinese grandma used TCM treatment to try and cure her cough

PHOTO: Baidu

A grandmother has used traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to treat her 10-month-old granddaughter's cough and caused serious injury to the infant in the process...

