Daily roundup: Dental assistant steals around $150,000 from clinic, buys property in Malaysia — and other top stories today

1. Dental assistant steals around $150,000 from clinic, buys property in Malaysia

She was given a second chance to continue working as a dental assistant after her employer caught her embezzling money, but she continued to steal from the clinic's earnings... » READ MORE

2. From Michelin-starred restaurants to a hawker stall: This chef whips up squid ink and lobster bisque pasta from $6.50

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

But Nudedles.4, a humble hawker stall that opened on Dec 8 at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, is hoping to change that with its affordable but tasty offerings... » READ MORE

3. Roads not straight? Australian explains Silver Zone features that even Singaporeans might not know

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Julian O'Shea

The roads are deliberately designed to make them more elderly-friendly — as explained by an Australian content creator who makes entertaining videos about design, cities and interesting places... » READ MORE

4. No kissing or touching before marriage: Jacelyn Tay responds to son's awkward sex questions

PHOTO: Instagram/Jacelyn_tay

Jacelyn shared that this isn't the first time that they've discussed the sensitive topic either, revealing that she has "given him sex education before and taught him to stay pure"... » READ MORE

