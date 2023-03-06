Daily roundup: Diners blame tray-return rule after numerous pigeons spotted picking food off trolley — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Spreading disease': Diners blame tray-return rule after numerous pigeons spotted picking food off trolley

One downside of eating at hawker centres is having to deal with pesky, hungry birds that stalk the area in search of food.

And it's even more of a turn-off when you see them having a field day with the leftover food at the tray return area... » READ MORE

2. Cancer-stricken woman loses $80,000 to online boyfriend 'Fei Yu-ching'

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Many of us will jump at the chance of talking to our favourite celebrities online, let alone romance them.

So when someone on the Internet approached an elderly woman, claiming that he was veteran Taiwanese singer Fei Yu-ching, who could blame her for falling in love?... » READ MORE

3. Remote control: Man in Philippines uses robot to buy bubble tea in Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/FrodoBots

Someone is taking online shopping to a whole new level.

A man in the Philippines recently ordered himself some bubble tea. But guess what? He was using a robot to do just that in Singapore, which is thousands of kilometres away... » READ MORE

4. Not 3 not 4: 'Cai fan' stall assistant charges $4 for $3 chicken, arguing it's a bigger piece

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

With inflation on the rise, every dollar counts.

And that's probably why this man was miffed when he realised he'd been charged an extra dollar for his plate of 'cai fan' from the Kopitiam outlet at the Singapore General Hospital... » READ MORE

