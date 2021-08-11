Daily roundup: HDB launches over 4,900 BTO flats, including in Queenstown, Tampines and Jurong East — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. HDB launches over 4,900 BTO flats, including in Queenstown, Tampines and Jurong East

A total of 4,989 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale... » READ MORE

2. 3 things you didn't know you could pay for with your CPF

PHOTO: My Paper

You can also use your CPF Ordinary and MediSave accounts to cover other smaller, but equally important purchases... » READ MORE

3. River Valley High School death: Court rejects parents' request to speak with accused, orders that he be remanded for 2 more weeks

The teen was charged on July 20 with committing the murder at a level-four toilet in the school the previous day. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS), charged with the murder of a schoolmate, 13, appeared in court again via... » READ MORE

4. Donnie Yen: If I don't return home with bruises and injuries, how do I show how much I've given to my work?

Donnie Yen in a still from Raging Fire. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

Singapore eases its Covid-19 restrictions today (Aug 10), just in time for a star-studded Hong Kong action blockbuster which slinks its way into our cinemas this week... » READ MORE

