Daily roundup: HDB launches over 4,900 BTO flats, including in Queenstown, Tampines and Jurong East — and other top stories today

1. HDB launches over 4,900 BTO flats, including in Queenstown, Tampines and Jurong East
A total of 4,989 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale... » READ MORE
2. 3 things you didn't know you could pay for with your CPF
You can also use your CPF Ordinary and MediSave accounts to cover other smaller, but equally important purchases... » READ MORE
3. River Valley High School death: Court rejects parents' request to speak with accused, orders that he be remanded for 2 more weeks
The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School (RVHS), charged with the murder of a schoolmate, 13, appeared in court again via... » READ MORE
4. Donnie Yen: If I don't return home with bruises and injuries, how do I show how much I've given to my work?
Singapore eases its Covid-19 restrictions today (Aug 10), just in time for a star-studded Hong Kong action blockbuster which slinks its way into our cinemas this week... » READ MORE
