Daily roundup: If you invested $10k in Bitcoin, Tesla or the 'best' Singapore REIT 2 years ago, what would that be today? — and other top stories today

1. If you invested $10k in Bitcoin, Tesla or the 'best' Singapore REIT 2 years ago, what would that be today?

We take a look at how much you would have made if you had invested $10,000 in any one of these asset classes 2 years ago.... » READ MORE

2. Everything you need to know about Disney+ Singapore including prices, content & more

PHOTO: Facebook/DisneyPlus

We’ll give you a low down on what you need to know and what you can expect from the platform that will make all your Disney dreams come true. ... » READ MORE

3. A first look at Rails, Tanjong Pagar’s newest bar that’s perfect as a hideout from reality

PHOTO: Rails

With its old-world vibes, eccentric decor, well-curated house music and adventurous cocktails, it's easy to lose track of the days and time at this newly established bar and lounge at Tanjong Pagar... » READ MORE

4. Why don't they inject into your butt? We ask a GP all our burning questions about the Covid-19 vaccine

PHOTO: Pexels

A one-time shot of the vaccine is not enough to protect you for life... » READ MORE

