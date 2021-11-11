Daily roundup: Jack Neo's son Regent holds postponed wedding banquet — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Jack Neo's son Regent holds postponed wedding banquet

Jack Neo posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of his son Regent, 27, and daughter-in-law Megan entering the banquet hall.... » READ MORE

2. Freehold doesn't always mean it's better: A case study of Jardin and Gardenvista

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Every development is different, and the real-world usage of a condo is something that many people tend to overlook... » READ MORE

3. TraceTogether app upgrades with green pass and animated otter

In order to get a green background, a person must have a green vaccination status on their home screen and a cleared test status where applicable. Those who are unvaccinated and do not have a cleared test status will have a white background. PHOTO: tracetogether.gov.sg

An animated otter against a green background will now show up on the SafeEntry check-in pass of some TraceTogether app users... » READ MORE

4. 'I remind you many times already': Bus driver stops bus, pleads with passenger to stop talking on phone

PHOTO: Screengrab/Stomp

An SBS Transit bus driver's patience was wearing thin when one passenger kept talking on the phone despite numerous reminders... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com