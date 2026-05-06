Daily roundup: Not using AI at all in schools a mistake, says Desmond Lee — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Not using AI at all in schools a mistake, says Desmond Lee

Taking the wrong policy approach and not using artificial intelligence (AI) in schools for education would be a mistake, Education Minister Desmond Lee said in Parliament on Wednesday (May 6)... » READ MORE

2. 'Lack of self-awareness': Singapore recruiter hits back at criticism over 'hungrier' foreigners remark

A Singapore-based recruiter has responded to online criticisms over her earlier remarks that companies prefer to hire foreign workers who are "hungrier" over locals... » READ MORE

3. JB has a new mall 10 minutes away from the checkpoint - here's what to see, eat and do

Tired of going to the same few places in Johor Bahru? There's now a new mall you can explore... » READ MORE

4. Andie Chen recalls quarrelling with wife Kate Pang over cafe business, feeling 'fully inadequate' revamping it

He recently ventured into the food and beverage business and Andie Chen has revealed the hardships he went through revamping Typhoon Cafe... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com