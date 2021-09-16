Daily roundup: NS deferment for Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen ended by Mindef - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. NS deferment for Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen ended by Mindef

National swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen will enlist for national service (NS) as their long-term NS deferments have not been extended... » READ MORE

2. 'Public-spirited bystander' confronts and films SDA for 'not doing her job' at Kallang Wave Mall

PHOTO: YouTube/Singapore Incidents

While on duty at Kallang Wave Mall, one Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) did not expect to be confronted, let alone filmed... » READ MORE

3. Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to PSP's Leong Mun Wai for 'illiterate', 'lousy school' comments picked up by Parliament microphone

PHOTO: YouTube/MCI

As MPs crossed swords in Parliament in a lengthy debate on jobs and foreign worker policies in Singapore on Tuesday (Sept 14), Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan found himself in a hot mic situation... » READ MORE

4. Derrick Hoh spends $100k to turn 40-year-old HDB flat into this gorgeous smart home

PHOTO: Instagram/Derrick Hoh, Screengrab from YouTube

Stepping into Derrick Hoh’s home, you might think you have entered straight into a Muji furniture catalogue... » READ MORE

