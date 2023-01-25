Daily roundup: Petrol prices fall to lowest in 12 months, weeks after GST hike - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Petrol prices fall to lowest in 12 months, weeks after GST hike

Petrol and diesel pump prices have slipped back down to levels seen before the latest goods and services tax (GST) increase on Jan 1 despite rising global oil prices.

The benchmark Brent crude last traded at US$86.56 (S$113.80) a barrel, its highest since mid-November 2022. Oil prices are expected to be on an uptrend in 2023 because of higher demand from China, which has all but lifted its Covid-19 restrictions... » READ MORE

2. Bar staff calls out boss for lying about $600 medical bill compensation after getting cut by flying glass

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Ryukstan666

When a bar staff member was hit over the head by a flying glass on Dec 15, her boss promised to "take care of her".



But a month after the accident, the 21-year-old woman, who tagged Kingz Bar Bistro in Holland Village in her TikTok video, never got all her money back after footing the $618.50 medical bill... » READ MORE

3. Woman customises red packets to celebrate new status

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Apieceofpaigu

The transition from receiving to giving red packets is never an easy one.

As a kid, it's exciting to think of all the red packets you'd expect to receive during Chinese New Year.

But as a newly-wedded adult, the tables have turned and it's time to fork out the cash... » READ MORE

4. Actor-turned-director Lin Mingzhe, known for roles in The Coffee Shop and Son of Pulau Tekong, retires

PHOTO: Instagram/Priscelia Chan, Xiang Yun

All good things must come to an end.

Actor-turned-director Lin Mingzhe, best known for his roles in local dramas The Coffee Shop (1985), Son of Pulau Tekong (1985) and the Chinese period drama The Sword and the Song (1986), is retiring from showbiz.

Actress Priscelia Chan announced his retirement on Instagram last Thursday (Jan 19), writing: "So happy to finally have a shot with executive producer/director Mingzhe at work. Happy retirement!... » READ MORE

