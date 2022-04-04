Daily roundup: Pinnacle@Duxton flat is now the most expensive HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Pinnacle@Duxton flat is now the most expensive HDB flat, sold for $1.39m
A five-room resale flat at Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for a whopping $1,388,888.88 last March... » READ MORE
2. Singaporeans gatecrash wedding in Thailand after mistaking venue for a restaurant
A group of five Singaporeans on a motorcycle road trip in Thailand chanced upon what they thought was a restaurant in Chiang Mai on Wednesday (March 30) at around 12.30pm... » READ MORE
3. 32-year-old Singaporean with ALS dies 8 years after diagnosis; parents converted bedroom into 'ICU' to care for her
At the age of 24, Carolyn Chan felt unwell, developed muscle weakness and had difficulty swallowing and talking. She lost 15kg within a year, and was later diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS... » READ MORE
4. Doctors dismissed her concerns, family convinced she was paranoid: One mum's journey on caring for her autistic twin daughters
When her twin daughters were born, Jacqueline Yeo was like any typical mum with big dreams, ideal primary schools shortlisted and ready... » READ MORE
