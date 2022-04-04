Daily roundup: Pinnacle@Duxton flat is now the most expensive HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pinnacle@Duxton flat is now the most expensive HDB flat, sold for $1.39m

A five-room resale flat at Pinnacle@Duxton was sold for a whopping $1,388,888.88 last March... » READ MORE

2. Singaporeans gatecrash wedding in Thailand after mistaking venue for a restaurant

Dilan Lau (in middle) carrying a bag of crackers and posing with some of the friendly locals from the wedding reception.

PHOTO: Dilan Lau

A group of five Singaporeans on a motorcycle road trip in Thailand chanced upon what they thought was a restaurant in Chiang Mai on Wednesday (March 30) at around 12.30pm... » READ MORE

3. 32-year-old Singaporean with ALS dies 8 years after diagnosis; parents converted bedroom into 'ICU' to care for her

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News, Obits.sg

At the age of 24, Carolyn Chan felt unwell, developed muscle weakness and had difficulty swallowing and talking. She lost 15kg within a year, and was later diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS... » READ MORE

4. Doctors dismissed her concerns, family convinced she was paranoid: One mum's journey on caring for her autistic twin daughters

Jacqueline and her twins. PHOTO: Jacqueline Yeo

When her twin daughters were born, Jacqueline Yeo was like any typical mum with big dreams, ideal primary schools shortlisted and ready... » READ MORE

