Daily roundup: Public outcry over Orto leisure park and Kampung Kampus moving out to make way for housing - and other top stories today

1. Public outcry over Orto leisure park and Kampung Kampus moving out to make way for housing

If you haven't already heard, we'll soon have to say goodbye to another recreational place in Singapore... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm shocked and surprised': Man who went viral for crying at NDP says people behind parade deserve attention more

Azuan Tan was in tears as he sang the National Anthem during this year's National Day Parade.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Azuan Tan has become an Internet sensation after his reaction to singing the National Anthem was caught on camera... » READ MORE

3. 'Huh, you siao ah?' Singaporean moves to Chile for year-long 'honeymoon', stays for 5 years

Singaporean Jeremy Yap and his wife Rie Okawara have settled in Chile for the past five years.

PHOTO: Jeremy Yap

Jeremy Yap followed his heart five years ago to a land where few Singaporeans would think of exploring, let alone set up base... » READ MORE

4. Man seen eating leftover food at McDonald's outlet - here's how a diner made sure he had a proper meal

Syed Zulhelmi (left with his wife) offered a man (right) a meal at McDonald's after the latter was seen picking food off the bin and floor.

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/The.Singaporean.Arab

A McDonald's customer was shocked when he spotted a man picking up bits of half-eaten French fries from the ground and eating them... » READ MORE

