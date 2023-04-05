Daily roundup: Rental costs of Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar are within market rates, say organisers - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Rental costs of Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar are within market rates, say organisers

Organisers of the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar said that the rental costs of its stalls are within market rental rates.

They also said that they had announced on Jan 26 that the base rental rates for all stalls at the bazaar would be from $2,000 to $19,000... » READ MORE

2. Social enterprise says staff with special needs left 'rattled and confused' after complaints, urges customers to be patient

PHOTO: Facebook/Mustard Tree.com.sg

Those who've worked in the service industry would've heard the slogan: "The customer is always right."

But is that true in every case?.. » READ MORE

3. Parenting 101: Netizens argue if grandma scolded toddler too harshly

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Angeliaruth

To scold or not to scold? That is the question parents may ask now and then.

Dealing with mischievous children can be tricky as there's always an impulse to reprimand them if things get out of hand... » READ MORE

4. 'Jack Neo told me to wait long long': Henry Thia in tears after thinking $300k donated during his performance was for him

PHOTO: Facebook/Guangyu Chinese Primary School Construction Committee

Ask and you shall receive.

That was what happened to Henry Thia when he sang the popular getai song One Million by Huang Yi-Fei at a charity concert in Penang last Friday (March 31)... » READ MORE

