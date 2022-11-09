Daily roundup: SIA passenger shares 'painful' business class experience — and other top stories today

1. 'I was mistaken for someone else': SIA passenger shares 'painful' business class experience

A Singapore Airlines business class ticket holder was looking forward to a relaxing flight back to Singapore. Unfortunately, it turned out to be anything but... » READ MORE

2. 'My worst buying experience': Customer cancels order, Shopee approves refund, but SpeedPost still delivers 32 Thirsty Hippos

PHOTO: Stomp

A woman ordered four cartons of Thirsty Hippo moisture absorbers for $38.89 during Shopee's 10.10 event.

Little did she know that it would become her worst buying experience... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm here to turn myself in': This police officer is making netizens' hearts go Bedok Bedok

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Singapore Police Force

Inspector Priscilla from the Singapore Police Force has been turning heads and sending hearts racing on social media.

The leader of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) mentioned that she has no problem carrying heavy responsibilities, and equipment, on her shoulders... » READ MORE

4.Walking 40km? Man delivering $3,000 worth of mobile phones on foot goes MIA

PHOTOS: Facebook/OnePhone

When your assigned walker decides to walk away with the goods, it spells trouble.

The owner of OnePhone, a mobile phone shop on Race Course Road, had to deal with this when a Lalamove delivery man allegedly went "missing" after picking up five mobile phones that were meant for delivery... » READ MORE