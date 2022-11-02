Daily roundup: Singaporean flight attendant dies after being hit by Porsche in Taiwan — and other top stories today

1. Singaporean flight attendant dies after being hit by Porsche in Taiwan, driver reportedly drank alcohol before accident

A Singaporean was killed on Tuesday (Nov 1) night in Taiwan after he was hit by a Porsche driver whose blood alcohol level was reportedly above the legal limit.

The victim was a flight attendant for United Airlines (UA).

2. Zen vibes aplenty: 22-year-old shows off 4-room HDB flat after $61k renovation

Khairun Nisa and Chin Ze Xiang spent $61,000 on renovating their four-room HDB flat in Bukit Panjang. PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Venuhs

Being 22 can be an interesting stage of life - some may be starting work while others are still in school.

Khairun Nisa and Chin Ze Xiang took a route less travelled when they purchased a four-room Bukit Panjang HDB flat.

3. 'This is my new boyfriend': First photo Jesseca Liu sent her mother of Jeremy Chan showed him wearing a bald cap and fake belly

Jesseca Liu introduced then-boyfriend Jeremy Chan to her mum with a photo of him in an unflattering costume for a variety show. PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

When introducing your parents to your new boyfriend, it's important to make a good first impression, perhaps by sending them a professional photo of him.

Though actress Jesseca Liu did send her mum a work photo of then-boyfriend Jeremy Chan, it was one of him in an unflattering costume for a variety show.

4. Fancy working as a PA for $5,800 per month? This OnlyFans creator is hiring

Instagram/GracieHartie

We know that being an OnlyFans creator can be lucrative if you're popular on the platform.

For one creator, Gracie Hartie, her gig must be doing swimmingly well given that she has recently put up a hiring notice for an OnlyFans personal assistant on her website.