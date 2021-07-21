Daily roundup: Singapore's ISD is monitoring gaming platforms for 'insidious activities' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore's ISD is monitoring gaming platforms for 'insidious activities'

Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) is keeping tabs on videogame platforms and social media for terror-related activity... » READ MORE

2. My mum lost her savings in a Ponzi scheme: Here's her story

PHOTO: Pixabay

We’re fortunate to be living in a digital age where we could gain financial knowledge at the tip of our fingers... » READ MORE

3. Back to P2HA: No dining in, social group sizes cut to 2 from July 22

Singapore will be going back to phase 2 heightened alert to stem the recent spike in community cases. PHOTO:The Straits Times

Maximum group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two. The number of distinct visitors per household per day will also be capped at two, from the current five... » READ MORE

4. Durian safety 101: How to avoid bringing home artificially ripened versions of the king of fruits

PHOTO: Pexels

Durian season has left most Singaporeans in a frenzy and some people are even willing to risk their lives for the king of fruits... » READ MORE