Daily roundup: Tan Chuan-Jin shares encounter with 'stroke' resident who miraculously walked away after getting free lunch - and other top stories today

1. Tan Chuan-Jin shares encounter with 'stroke' resident who miraculously walked away after getting free lunch

PHOTO: Facebook/Tan Chuan-Jin

As MP of Marine Parade GRC, helping residents with their needs is part of the job for Tan Chuan-Jin.

However, one recent encounter with a resident have left him with raised eyebrows...» READ MORE

2. Man orders food from restaurant 1km away, receives it 2 hours later

PHOTO: Facebook/Tai K X

Despite expecting around a 40-minute wait for his food, Tai KX ended up waiting a whopping two hours.

To add salt to his wound, the delivery rider couldn't be bothered to send the food up to his unit and instead left the food order at the void deck of his HDB block in Sengkang...» READ MORE

3. 'You suddenly removed her pants': Namewee accuses Hong Kong idol of sexual assault on 'xiao mei mei' fan without condom

PHOTO: Instagram/Namewee

On Monday (Jan 16), controversial Malaysian artiste Namewee posted three Instagram Stories (IGS) that sent shockwaves through showbiz and social media. He revealed his female friend suffered sexual assault by an idol whom he did not name...» READ MORE

4. Pedalling love: Woman cycles 20km to deliver care package to sick boyfriend

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Vannielyz

Last Sunday (Jan 15), Vanessa Lee cycled from Pasir Ris to Canberra to catch a quick glimpse of her boyfriend who was down with Covid-19... » READ MORE

