Daily roundup: As Thai king's consort Sineenat returns, so do rumours of a plot to oust her - and other top stories today

1. As Thai king's consort Sineenat returns, so do rumours of a plot to oust her

Since her reinstatement in September, she’s been touring Thailand’s provinces in a public relations blitz amid a pro-democracy movement raging across the country... » READ MORE

2. Once poor but now worth $200 million, Hong Kong actor Ray Lui credits third wife for turning finances around

PHOTO: Weibo

People usually joke about "marrying rich" but for Hong Kong actor Ray Lui, he kind of did... » READ MORE

3. 5-room flat second HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio to cross million-dollar mark

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Kimberly Anne Lim

A winning combination of view, size and proximity to an MRT station recently made a five-room flat in Ang Mo Kio cross the million-dollar mark... » READ MORE

4. Picked up a bag with $10k that flew off car roof in Woodlands? Use money wisely, says owner

PHOTO: Stomp

A woman has a message for the person who found and picked up her husband's clutch bag, which was mistakenly left on the roof of the couple's car and ended up falling onto the road... » READ MORE

