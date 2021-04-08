Daily roundup: Top 5 cheapest areas for 5-room flats in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Top 5 cheapest areas for 5-room flats in Singapore

With Covid-19 still hampering the economy, some homeowners may be opting for prudence; that could mean getting a larger resale flat, instead of a condo... » READ MORE

2. I tried this viral TikTok 'carbonara' ramen hack on 4 different types of instant noodles to see which one tasted the best

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Whipping up the same few bowls of noodles can get rather repetitive, especially for people who get bored of eating the same thing over and over again... » READ MORE

3. Squeaky clean Elvin Ng played truant in school and even walked out of class

PHOTO: Instagram/Elvin Ng

He said he was conceited when he was a teen and thought he could get away with things as he used to be very good in school... » READ MORE

4. Singapore becomes a global cruise leader, for now

PHOTO: Reuters

Singapore currently accounts for a third of the world’s cruises its tourism body said on April 7... » READ MORE