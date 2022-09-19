Daily roundup: 'Who are you?' Groomsman gets jail, caning for molesting and sexually assaulting bride on wedding night - and other top stories today

1. 'Who are you?' Groomsman gets jail, caning for molesting and sexually assaulting bride on wedding night

A bride's dream turned into a nightmare when a groomsman molested the woman in her bridal suite...» READ MORE

2. 'He said it was love': UOB staff stop elderly man from losing $150,000 to 'girlfriend from Netherlands'

UOB service associate Jenny Hong (right) and assistant branch manager Alison Cheng stopped an account holder from losing $150,000.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

When a flustered man walked into UOB Bank's main branch trying to bank in a cheque of more than $150,000 to an offshore account, service associate Jenny Hong got suspicious...» READ MORE

3. 'He's no longer capable of serving you': Toa Payoh Western food stall run by elderly, hunchbacked hawker to close after nearly 40 years

PHOTOS: Shin Min Daily News, Facebook/Carl Neo

An elderly, hunchbacked hawker who helms the Asian Western food stall at Blk 116 Toa Payoh Lorong 2 is finally calling it a day after close to 40 years...» READ MORE

4. Singapore's 'Benjamin Button'? 50-year-old man is biologically just 2

Tiat Lim in 2015 (left) and in 2021 (right).

PHOTO: Tiat Lim

Tiat Lim has been found to have successfully reversed his biological age by more than 20 years...» READ MORE

