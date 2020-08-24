Daily roundup: World's first floating Apple Store to open at Marina Bay Sands - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. World's first floating Apple Store to open at Marina Bay Sands 'soon'

The new store will be situated in the dome-like structure sitting on the water off MBS that was occupied by mega nightclub Avalon... » READ MORE

2. 1-room HDB flat in Tiong Bahru for sale at $1.5m

PHOTO: Google Maps

The flat — with one bedroom, one bathroom, a backyard and parking lots right at the doorstep — has an asking price of $1.5 million... » READ MORE

3. 35 and single: What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

PHOTO: The Straits Times

What if I were single and younger than 35? What kind of HDB housing options would be available for me?... » READ MORE

4. SDA fired after unprofessional behaviour, soliciting favours from store: ESG

The matter had first come to light after Facebook page Sgarooo shared closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the SDA's behaviour at the store and related the employees' complaints... » READ MORE