'Daily source of wisdom and guidance': Former Raffles Institution principal Eugene Wijeysingha dies at 90

SINGAPORE – Former educator and headmaster of Raffles Institution (RI) Eugene Wijeysingha died on March 2 at the age of 90.

The school announced Mr Wijeysingha’s death in a Facebook post on March 2.

“He will be fondly remembered as a man for the people, and his legacy will continue to live on in the students and staff who were touched by his leadership, and those who were privileged to have crossed paths with him,” RI said, calling the late educator a visionary.

“Our deepest, most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

RI added that Mr Wijeysingha, who was affectionately known as Mr Wijey, began his teaching career at the school as a history teacher at its old campus in Bras Basah in 1959, and later served as Senior Master.

He then served as principal of Temasek Junior College (TJC) from 1980 to 1985, before returning to lead RI as headmaster in 1986.

Mr Wijeysingha was later instrumental in leading RI to become an independent school, RI said. He also coordinated its move from Grange Road to Bishan in 1990, established its boarding programme in 1994, and helped preserve the school’s history by publishing The Eagle Breeds A Gryphon.

He retired at the end of 1994, leaving a lasting impact on teachers, staff and alumni, said the institution.

In a Facebook post on March 3, Mr Wijeysingha’s son Vincent said his father “had been ill for the last year or so and went downhill quickly over Christmas”.

The academic and former politician added: “He was strong and managed to fight off several infections but eventually, his heart failed yesterday afternoon.”

RI’s current principal Aaron Loh said he feels the loss of the respected educator keenly.

In a statement on March 3, Mr Loh said: “Mr Wijey was my principal when I was a student at RI. For us, he was a daily source of wisdom and guidance, who always pushed us to reflect and challenge ourselves to be young men of character, and to uphold the mission and values of RI.”

Mr S. Magendiran, who was appointed deputy headmaster by Mr Wijeysingha in 1994, said: “Mr Wijeysingha was a visionary and an inspirational principal whose legacy shaped much of independent RI. He had a unique ability to bring out the best in staff and students by his exemplary leadership and passion for the school.”

“I am most fortunate to be mentored by him in my RI journey and thereafter, inspired to do my part for the school all these years,” added Mr Magendiran, who has served at RI for 39 years and is currently an adviser for special projects and alumni relations.

A Facebook post on March 3, signed off by TJC’s chairman of the college advisory committee, Dr Bernard Thong, said Mr Wijeysingha was a fatherly figure and that his office door was always open to those who sought counsel or a chat.

“He respected the students as young adults, and entrusted the student leaders to organise and run the many projects and activities that added to the vibrant college life at our Bedok campus. In return, we worked hard, played hard, and gave our best to help make TJC what it is today,” Dr Thong said.

“Many of us who are now leaders in our own fields in the public and private sector have much to thank him for – for being the role model and father figure during our formative and impressionable JC years,” he added.

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan, an RI alumnus who worked as a relief teacher under Mr Wijeysingha in 1992, said his mentor will be missed for his “humane approach to education”.

The former Nominated MP told ST: “Mr Wijey leaves a rich legacy. He was way ahead of his time and his philosophy towards education remains relevant. He was a rare school leader who saw a values-based holistic education as one that delivers real value.

“Although he led a school with intelligent and motivated boys, he was acutely aware that they could do even more for themselves beyond achievements and accolades to contributing to the betterment of society.

“In many ways, he believed that the young Singaporeans were, in the words of the school motto, ‘the hope of a better age’. He led us to the fore, and he will be missed for the humane approach to education.”

Razer co-founder Tan Min-Liang, Malaysia’s former deputy minister of international trade and industry Ong Kian Ming and many other RI alumni also expressed their sadness and paid tribute to Mr Wijeysingha on social media.

Mr Wijeysingha is survived by his wife Christine, three children and their families.

ST has contacted Mr Wijeysingha’s family for more information.

Additional reporting by Carmen Sin

