Dangerous to convert e-scooters into personal mobility aids; vendors will be dealt with: LTA

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Vendors that modify electric scooters into personal mobility aids (PMAs), by adding a third wheel and reducing the maximum speed of the device to 10kmh, will be taken to task, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned.

Such "irresponsible vendors" can end up making the devices unsafe, the authority said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 13).

LTA's statement comes in the wake of online advertisements from vendors offering a way out for e-scooter users affected by a ban that prohibits them from using public footpaths.

PMAs, including wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, are not affected by the ban that kicked in a week ago.

To those who offer the conversion services, LTA said: "These are irresponsible vendors as such modifications will compromise the original device's electrical and mechanical systems as well as structural integrity, void its safety certifications, and importantly, pose safety risks to both the user and the public.

"LTA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who wilfully disregard stipulated criteria and those who conduct such irresponsible modifications."

The authority added that PMAs are typically used by the elderly or those with mobility challenges. The devices usually have three or more wheels, a footboard supported by the wheels and a seat for the user.

The maximum speed for such devices are capped at 10kmh.

Most PMAs comply with international standards for safety and performance, LTA added.

Regulations on PMAs are less stringent than that for e-scooters.

For example, they do not need to be registered with the authority and have no maximum weight or width restrictions.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.

More about
Personal mobility devices LTA (Land Transport Authority)

