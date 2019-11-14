Dangerous to convert e-scooters into personal mobility aids; vendors will be dealt with: LTA

SINGAPORE - Vendors that modify electric scooters into personal mobility aids (PMAs), by adding a third wheel and reducing the maximum speed of the device to 10kmh, will be taken to task, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned.

Such "irresponsible vendors" can end up making the devices unsafe, the authority said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 13).

LTA's statement comes in the wake of online advertisements from vendors offering a way out for e-scooter users affected by a ban that prohibits them from using public footpaths.

PMAs, including wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters, are not affected by the ban that kicked in a week ago.

To those who offer the conversion services, LTA said: "These are irresponsible vendors as such modifications will compromise the original device's electrical and mechanical systems as well as structural integrity, void its safety certifications, and importantly, pose safety risks to both the user and the public.

"LTA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who wilfully disregard stipulated criteria and those who conduct such irresponsible modifications."