Man who allegedly caused 7 road collisions to be charged with driving under influence of etomidate

A 31-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 15) with driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving and other traffic offences after he was allegedly involved in seven traffic accidents.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the incidents took place between Oct 21, 2024 and Feb 6, 2025.

In the most recent case, at about 8am, police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry along Punggol North Avenue.

Investigations found that the man, who was driving the car, had allegedly driven against the flow of traffic on a three-lane road before colliding head-on with the lorry. No one was injured.

A vaporiser and pod were seized from the man, who was arrested at the scene. His blood sample was later found to contain etomidate following an analysis by the Health Sciences Authority.

His driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

Police said investigations revealed that the man was also involved in six other traffic accidents.

On Oct 21, 2024, he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the rear of a stationary taxi along Sengkang East Way, after which a 64-year-old female cabby was taken to hospital for neck strain.

The following day, he allegedly drove erratically across five lanes along the Marina Coastal Expressway before hitting another car, injuring a 33-year-old driver who suffered a wrist fracture, and neck and back injuries.

On Feb 1, 2025, he was involved in two rear-end collisions along Punggol Way and Dunearn Road, with no injuries reported.

A vaporiser was seized after the second collision, and police said investigations later found that he had given a false statement claiming he had not inhaled from it.

He was also involved in two other accidents on Feb 2 and Feb 4 that year, including one where his car overturned after he collided with a traffic light pole at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Link and Boundary Road, and another along Simei Avenue.

9 charges in total

The man will face nine charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, driving without due care and attention, and furnishing false information to a public servant.

"Driving under the influence of any substance that impairs one's ability to drive safely is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act that puts the lives of all road users at grave risk," said the police.

They added that they take a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger public safety on the roads.

If convicted of driving under the influence of drugs, the man faces a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both. He may also be disqualified from driving.