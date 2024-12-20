'Dangerous prank': 3 bicycles parked in middle of Commonwealth Ave block traffic

One driver travelling along Commonwealth Avenue allegedly had to jam on the brakes when he saw three bicycles parked in the middle of the road.

All three lanes of the road were blocked by the stationary bicycles, said a woman who deemed the act a "dangerous prank".

The incident reportedly occurred at the junction between Commonwealth Ave and Stirling Road on Friday (Dec 20).

Geraldine Lim, who uploaded the photo to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, told AsiaOne that it was shared with her through a WhatsApp chat for private-hire drivers.

The bicycles in the photo appear to be parked in a row across the lanes, obstructing traffic.

According to Lim, a private-hire driver approaching the junction had to brake to avoid a collision, which caused his passenger to spill food all over.

The driver exited his car and moved two bicycles out of the way, but did not manage to remove the third bicycle before a taxi collided with it.

"The taxi driver drove off without stopping to check what he hit, [he was] probably in shock," wrote Lim.

Netizens were alarmed by the incident, with many condemning the dangerous act.

Many also called for the police to discipline the culprits and deter others from carrying out similar acts.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:711906]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com