A dark and masculine 3-bedroom apartment for this newlywed

To homeowners Kelvin and Julette Mun, the surfaces in a home play an important role in creating the right atmosphere. They achieved the desired look with the help of Sherlynn Low of Millimeters Studio, who completed the project just in time for their wedding. See what went into the $75,000 renovation.

Kelvin, for instance, dislikes plain walls, so they opted for a subtle fabric-like wallpaper to give the contemporary three-bedroom apartment in Lakeside a softer look.

Photo: Home & Decor

Julette, on the other hand, had always dreamt of a marble feature wall. As large slabs of marble are difficult to come by and be transported into smaller apartments, they opted for tiles.

Photo: Home & Decor

A dark colour scheme was also introduced to the matrimonial home; grey ceilings and dimmable lighting are a sensuous combination, while brown leather furniture adds a sense of masculinity.

Photo: Home & Decor

"We visited the Commune outlet at IMM to score good deals on our dining set, sofa and bedframe. The set of three pendant lamps cost only $150, whereas we saw the exact same product elsewhere selling for $80 each," they say.

Photo: Home & Decor

At first glance, the black laminate cladding the kitchen cabinetry appears to be matte. However, it has a striped, stainless steel-like finish. Sherlynn had removed the original cabinet doors to relaminate them. "We do not have much countertop space, so we opted for wall storage ideas such as a hanging spice rack and chopping board," say the couple.

Photo: Home & Decor

The couple chose accessories from Kikki.k to match the black kitchen colour scheme.

Photo: Home & Decor

Kelvin and Julette wanted the comfort of a hotel room, therefore a king-size mattress and a suspended television were on their wish list. To accommodate the mattress size and extra wardrobe space, the master bedroom was combined with the adjacent room.

Photo: Home & Decor

The couple extended the wardrobe and replaced its doors with tinted mirrors, for a plush look. "We wanted to wake up to a good view, so we arranged our bed to face the window. The built-in dresser also keeps the space clutter-free."

Photo: Home & Decor

Combining the master with the adjoining room also made space for a simple study.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

