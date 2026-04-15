Daughter hands over savings in ang baos for dad's pro bono funeral, touching provider: 'Every note carried the weight of gratitude'

A family with financial difficulties was able to send off their loved one after local funeral provider Funeral Guru handled the service for free.

Following the funeral, the bereaved daughter gave the team red packets containing "carefully saved old notes" to express her thanks.

Funeral Guru shared in a Facebook post last Saturday (April 11) that the daughter had presented them with the red packets despite "difficult circumstances" — her mother is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The funeral service provider explained that they usually donate such contributions to charity on behalf of the deceased and keep a record of the amount in the process.

"Our hearts sank when we opened the red packets," they wrote, noting that the cash was savings, which had been "set aside over time".

Photographs shared alongside their post showed an old dollar note and Brunei currency in one of the red packets.

"Every note carried the weight of love, gratitude, and a family's quiet resilience in the face of hardship. What may seem modest to some holds immense meaning when it comes from those who have so little to give," they said.

The provider added that they will return the "sentimental-value notes" to the family and donate the same amount to charity under the name of the deceased, to support other needy families.

"We offer our sincere prayers for the late uncle to rest in peace."

In the post, Funeral Guru also announced that it will expand its pro bono funeral services to support families of all races and religions from May 1.

According to its website, families and individuals facing hardships can apply for assistance. The pro bono arrangement covers the costs of basic funeral services including coffin, body transfer, and cremation or burial.

The public can also sponsor pro bono funerals.

"If you know someone who may benefit from a fully sponsored funeral service (Direct Cases), please reach out to us," it said on Facebook. "All costs will be fully borne by Funeral Guru."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com