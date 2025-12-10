Woman, 21, believed to be daughter of ex-ISA detainee Zulfikar Shariff dies in freak Australia car crash

The daughter of former Internal Security Act (ISA) detainee Zulfikar Mohamad Shariff is believed to be the victim in a freak car accident in Melbourne after her car was crushed by a falling pole on an Australian highway.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 9), Zulfikar, 54, stated that his daughter had died in a car accident while on her way to work.

He wrote: "This morning at 7.45am (Melbourne time), our beloved daughter Sayyida Nafeesa Zulfikar was invited to return to Allah.

"She was in a car accident and passed at the scene. She was on the way to work at MyCollege (Islamic college) where she was an admin officer.

"She passed on the way to perform her ibadah."

According to Australian news sources, the accident had occurred on Hume Highway in Melbourne's north on Tuesday at 7.45am, when a truck collided with a red sedan.

The truck reportedly rolled over and knocked over a pole which landed on the roof of a silver Honda travelling in the opposite direction, killing the driver.

Video footage of the accident showed a truck on its side with debris scattered around, and a Honda with a fallen pole on it — its impact severely denting the car's roof.

The driver of the Honda was identified as a 21-year-old woman, although her name has not been revealed in media reports.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with "upper and lower body injuries" while the occupants of the red car were unharmed, reported 9 News Melbourne, calling the accident a "freak crash".

Zulfikar, who has lived in Australia since 2002, reposted the news broadcast of the accident several hours later.

In his earlier post, he had shared that his daughter was someone who would "go out of her way to help anyone in need".

"Anyone who knows her will say that she has a pure and sincere heart. She is deeply caring and loving," said Zulfikar, describing her as a "a smart, modest, and respectful girl".

AsiaOne has reached out to Zulfikar for more information.

Just last month, the Singapore Police Force had ordered Meta and TikTok to disable Zulfikar's Facebook and TikTok accounts over his social media posts aimed at stirring up discontent within the Malay/Muslim community against the Chinese community in Singapore.

The former Singaporean citizen had been detained in 2016 for promoting terrorism and online glorification of terrorist group ISIS. He was released from detention in 2020.

