DBS banking services down; ATMs, card payments affected

SINGAPORE - Scores of DBS Bank customers are unable to use the bank’s online and mobile services, and cards for physical transactions, on Saturday afternoon.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, saw a surge in complaints about DBS after about 2.30pm. At 4.08pm, 3,800 people had reported issues with DBS’ services.

Netizens complained on the HardwareZone forum and commented on DBS and POSB’s posts on Facebook, about being unable to access the bank’s app and website, as well as use its cards to make payments in stores.

Also, supermarket chain Fairprice’s mobile application warned its users that payment using DBS, POSB and Citibank was unavailable.

A warning on Fairprice’s app indicates that payment using DBS, POSB and Citibank was unavailable. PHOTO: ST

Error messages were shown on DBS and POSB’s mobile applications, alongside a notice that scheduled maintenance was being carried out. However, checks by The Straits Times on the DBS website showed that maintenance had not been scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

ST understands that POSB customers are also unable to use the bank’s ATM in Toa Payoh, Bishan and at Compass One.

ST has contacted DBS and the Monetary Authority of Singapore for more information.

