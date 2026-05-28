DBS CEO Tan Su Shan wins praise for replying to customer's LinkedIn complaint from plane

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan has garnered praise after responding to a customer's LinkedIn complaint while on the plane.

In a now-deleted post, Neelkamal Semwal took to LinkedIn on Wednesday (May 27) to air his frustrations regarding a DBS Bank service that has not been working despite contacting customer service.

"I wonder what's wrong with DBS Bank Singapore but neither their customer care nor their app development team seems to be sincere about fixing issues," he wrote, adding that a service allowing customers to register their NRIC with their account had been non-functional for over 15 days.

Semwal said that he had reached out to customer care over a week ago, but that "they still haven't either figured out how to fix this or just don't care".

He even tagged the bank's chief information officer Eugene Huang, chief technology officer Mallya Ramesh and Tan on his post.

Semwal had reportedly been facing issues on the DBS website and app for almost three weeks, and was unable to register his FIN to PayNow for a tax refund from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore, he told Mothership.

He was promised a follow-up email after raising the issue with customer care, but never received it.

Tan replied to Semwal's post around an hour later, saying that she informed her tech team to look into the issue.

"Am on a plane but someone will definitely respond," she also wrote.

Semwal thanked Tan for the quick response, apologising for escalating the matter to social media but that the issue had been unresolved despite having reached out to customer care.

Tan's response reached others in her network, with many praising her for taking matters into her own hands.

"Love that you take pride in responding to these issues," one comment read, while another lauded her "impressive reach and response".

Semwal also gave an update in the comments section, saying that he received a call from DBS and that the issue would be resolved very soon. He also thanked Tan for taking initiative to fix the problem.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com