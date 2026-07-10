$3 off eggs and rice for DBS, POSB cardholders every Saturday at Sheng Siong, Giant from July 18

SINGAPORE – Customers using their DBS or POSB cards to shop at Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets islandwide can enjoy $3 off select brands of rice and eggs every Saturday, starting July 18.

The DBS Saturday Savings programme, which will run until Aug 29, is part of the bank’s $10 million initiative to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures, it said in a statement on July 10.

Each customer is limited to one redemption per item per day.

The offer is valid for Giant Farm Fresh Eggs (30s) and Giant Jasmine Fragrant Rice (5kg) from Giant, and Egg For You Fresh Eggs (30s) and Happy Family Fragrant Jasmine Rice (5kg) from Sheng Siong.

There are 90,000 redemptions up for grabs each week, available on a first come, first served basis and while stocks last.

The offer cannot be combined with other promotions, discounts, vouchers or CDC vouchers.

“Our commitment was to provide practical benefits that help Singaporeans stretch their dollar,” said Calvin Ong, head of DBS’ consumer banking group. “By offering these savings on Saturdays, we hope to make these grocery trips a little more affordable.”

From September, DBS Bank will also bring back its $3 cashback campaign for PayLah! users paying at hawker centres and heartland shops on Saturdays.

More details will be announced closer to the launch, the bank said.

In 2025, DBS Bank provided over $6 million in subsidies for daily essentials and heartland hawker meals.

[[nid:736945]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.