DBS suffers second day of online banking disruption

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest bank, is facing disruptions in its online banking services for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after service outages began on Tuesday (Nov 23) morning, leading to complaints from customers.

"Services were restored early this morning. Unfortunately yesterday's digital banking issue has recurred and this has affected our services," Singapore-based DBS said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The disruption in its online services, including a payments app, is the biggest faced by DBS in about a decade.

Singapore is the biggest retail and wealth management market for DBS, which also has operations in places including Hong Kong, Indonesia and India.

ALSO READ: DBS to launch tool on banking app that automatically generates clients' carbon footprint profile

DBS did not elaborate on the cause of the disruption.

DBS' Facebook post attracted more than 2,000 comments, with users saying they were unable to log in onto their digital bank accounts, while some asked for compensation.

"How long is this going to take to get it fully restored and running? This is incredibly frustrating when I need to have access to my funds," said user Nicole Lou.