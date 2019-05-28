Dead cat found at Yishun void deck, abuse suspected

The dead cat had been partially shaved.

A dead cat was found at the void deck of Block 430B, Yishun Avenue 11, yesterday morning.

The cat had been partially shaved and there were bloodstains on the floor and walls.

Community cat group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat was informed by the Sembawang Town Council that a cleaner had found the cat.

It informed the police and reported the case to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

AVS Group director Ms Jessica Kwok confirmed that it "had been alerted to and is concerned to learn of the death of a cat due to suspected abuse" and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang, Member of Parliament of Nee Soon GRC, shared the incident on Facebook, appealing for witnesses to contact the AVS and Yishun 326 Tabby Cat.