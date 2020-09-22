Dead or abducted? 48 years later, woman seeks twin sister

It would have been a pair of twins' 48th birthday.

But on Sept 2, only one of them was present at the birthday celebration. It was also #Cold case #Abduction 48 anniversary (missing) A case of twin Sister being taken away at local hospital in 1972. In... Posted by Crime Library Singapore on Thursday, 17 September 2020 .

The two were separated soon after birth, the remaining sibling, who only wanted to be known as Kwek, told 8world.

Born prematurely, the pair were kept in the hospital for observation in 1972 while their mother returned home to rest. Kwek's father would travel back and forth to visit them.

It was during one of these visits when Kwek's father was informed of Kwek's younger sister's death by a nurse. Stricken with grief, he did not ask to see her body.

When her father got home and informed her mother of the news, she paled. It was only then she revealed that a nurse had allegedly approached her and asked: "You already have two children, now you have a pair of twins. Couldn't you give one of them to me?"

Kwek continued: "When [my family] finally approached the hospital hoping to find my sister's body and the nurse [who had spoken to my father], neither of them could be located."

Till date, they have been unable to confirm if the said nurses were the same person.

Today, Kwek doesn't believe her sister is truly gone. Rather, she believes her sister had been abducted from the hospital, she shared.

That the twin had neither a birth certificate nor a death certificate only deepens the mystery.

Despite the possibility that her sister might have truly died 48 years ago, Kwek firmly believes her sibling is still somewhere out there.

"In my younger days, many of my friends claimed that I was at certain places when I wasn't even there," she recalled. "My younger twin sister should look like me."

Kwek's search for her sibling has since gone online, with help from Crime Library Singapore, a non-profit organisation known for mobilising searches for missing people.

"My mum has already passed away," Kwek added, revealing that she wasn't planning to tell her father of the search at first. "My father has always regretted not asking for proof of my sister's death."

For now, her sister's whereabouts remain a mystery.

Crime Library's post was circulated on Facebook last Thursday (Sept 17), but the results of their search have yet to show.

#Cold case #Abduction 48 anniversary (missing) A case of twin Sister being taken away at local hospital in 1972. In... Posted by Crime Library Singapore on Thursday, 17 September 2020

rainercheung@asiaone.com