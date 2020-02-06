Dealing with Covid-19 is 'a marathon, not a sprint', S'pore must remain cautious and vigilant: PM Lee

Singapore has to remain cautious and vigilant after exiting the circuit breaker, as dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is "a marathon, not a sprint", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a Facebook post on Monday (June 1), he urged Singaporeans to keep their guard up as the country lifts some circuit breaker measures on Tuesday.

This includes maintaining safe distancing from others, faysal testing masks when outdoors and at work, washing hands frequently, and avoiding crowds and gatherings.

"If we all do this, then life can go on more or less normally after the circuit breaker," PM Lee said.

"We don't want Covid-19 cases to spike up again, and be forced to tighten up once more."

While the number of daily cases in the community has come down considerably, with the number of patients who have recovered and discharged exceeding those being treated, he noted that the pandemic is far from defeated.

"Even after a vaccine is found, everything will not simply go back to the way it was before. Covid-19 has exposed how vulnerable our way of life is. But it has also given us the opportunity to prove our mettle, and come back stronger," PM Lee said.

He thanked Singaporeans for playing their part in allowing the country to reopen safely at the end of the circuit breaker.

The Prime Minister also called on everyone to continue their efforts to ensure that the sacrifices of healthcare workers and others who have kept the country running are not made in vain.

Tomorrow, we will be lifting some circuit breaker measures. A big relief to all, but certainly not without its risks.... Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, June 1, 2020

Singapore is adopting a phased approach to reopening its economy, which will see about 75 per cent of the economy resuming operations from Tuesday, although working from home should remain the default option for employees where possible.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said last week that the authorities will make a decision in mid-June on whether conditions are right for Singapore to move to Phase 2 of its reopening, and allow a broader range of activities.

This would entail the resumption of activities such as dining at eateries and the reopening of retail stores and sports facilities, among other things.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.