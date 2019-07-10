Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?

In France, the employer of a married engineer who died while having sex with a stranger during a business trip was found liable to pay his family compensation.

Last month, an appeals court in Paris upheld a decision by the state health insurance provider that his death was a workplace accident.

In Singapore, the families of workers who might end up in a similar situation are unlikely to get compensation under labour laws here, say legal and insurance experts.

They noted the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica) does not define what constitutes a "work-related accident".

So it would be left to the courts, which are more likely to rule for the employer because an accident from a sexual act done outside the employee's professional duties cannot be deemed to have been "in the course of duty".

However, the courts could also rule differently depending on the circumstances of each case and what is considered to be "work-related".

Lawyer Gloria James-Civetta told The New Paper: "Singapore law does not limit claim to during office hours... (but it) requires the injury to have been sustained during the 'course of employment'."