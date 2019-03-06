Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

How do you collect a debt?

By spending a little more and hiring a professional debt collector who will do whatever it takes to get your money back. 

In a Facebook video that was uploaded last Thursday (May 30), a debt collector wearing full Chinese funeral garb can be seen kneeling in front of a debtor's office, yelling: "Please return the money!"

In the clip, he repeatedly asked if they were going to return the money and cautioned people not to do business with this company.

The man also hummed verses from a funeral dirge while interjecting his performance with requests for the owner of the company to come out and explain himself.

追债新手法，披麻戴孝追债

Posted by 是华人就进来！！！！！ Chinese Page on Thursday, 30 May 2019

The debt collector, revealed to be a 59-year-old man by Lianhe Wanbao, told the paper that he had been hired two weeks ago to collect the debt.

The company had borrowed $170,000 from his client around three years ago and has yet to repay the loan.

He explained that he had actually visited the office a week ago for a cordial discussion with the owner.

However, the owner refused to meet him and even called the police on him.

Left with no choice, he came up with the unusual idea and decided to use it in his subsequent attempts.

However, despite putting on the act twice, the company has yet to pay up.

It was also reported that the owners of the company denied borrowing money and are considering taking legal action to address the matter.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about

Social media
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
North Korea&#039;s former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: KCNA
He's alive: North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES