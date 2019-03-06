Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000

How do you collect a debt?

By spending a little more and hiring a professional debt collector who will do whatever it takes to get your money back.

In a Facebook video that was uploaded last Thursday (May 30), a debt collector wearing full Chinese funeral garb can be seen kneeling in front of a debtor's office, yelling: "Please return the money!"

In the clip, he repeatedly asked if they were going to return the money and cautioned people not to do business with this company.

The man also hummed verses from a funeral dirge while interjecting his performance with requests for the owner of the company to come out and explain himself.

The debt collector, revealed to be a 59-year-old man by Lianhe Wanbao, told the paper that he had been hired two weeks ago to collect the debt.

The company had borrowed $170,000 from his client around three years ago and has yet to repay the loan.

He explained that he had actually visited the office a week ago for a cordial discussion with the owner.

However, the owner refused to meet him and even called the police on him.

Left with no choice, he came up with the unusual idea and decided to use it in his subsequent attempts.

However, despite putting on the act twice, the company has yet to pay up.

It was also reported that the owners of the company denied borrowing money and are considering taking legal action to address the matter.

