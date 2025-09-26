'Deemed urgent': Etomidate temporarily listed as harmful drug to strengthen enforcement and rehab, says Faishal

The Government temporarily listed etomidate under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) as the situation involving vapes laced with the drug was deemed urgent, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in Parliament on Friday (Sept 26).

The interim measure allows tougher enforcement as well as rehabilitation for abusers, pending the strengthening of vape laws, he added.

Associate Professor Faishal was responding to a question from Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) who had asked why etomidate was classified as a Class C drug for only six months till Feb 28, 2026.

To counter the growing problem of vaping, the Government announced that etomidate would be listed as a harmful drug from Sept 1.

This means stiffer penalties for those who abuse and traffic the drug which was previously classified under the Poisons Act.

On Friday, Assoc Prof Faishal said that the Ministry of Home Affairs takes the decision to list a substance under the MDA "very seriously".

"There must be robust scientific evidence of significant harm and addictiveness before we list it," he said, adding that the ministry also takes reference from the drugs listed under the UN drug conventions.

He said given that etomidate abuse is a relatively recent development, there is insufficient evidence of its long-term addictiveness.

This would allow for tougher penalties against etomidate abusers and supplies, as well as rehabilitation for abusers, while the Ministry of Health reviews its proposal to enact a permanent legislative change by Feb 28, 2026.

First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Those caught a second time will have to undergo mandatory supervision for six months, which include drug testing and rehabilitation.

Third-time offenders aged 16 and older will have to undergo a 12-month regime, which will include detainment at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, followed by drug testing and supervision.

A first-time offender who distributes, imports or sells vapes can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

