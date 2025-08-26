Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing meets counterpart on inaugural visit to Malaysia, reaffirms defence ties

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing met Malaysian cabinet ministers and witnessed the signing of an agreement between the two navies on the first day of his two-day introductory visit to Malaysia.

During the visit which began on Monday (Aug 25), Chan met with his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

They reaffirmed the warm and longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries and the value of enhancing people-to-people ties between both defence establishments.

The two ministers also discussed regional security developments and cooperation between both countries in regional multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM), ADMM-Plus and the Five Power Defence Arrangements, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Chan and Khaled also witnessed the signing of the Arrangement for Mutual Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation between the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

"The arrangement establishes the framework for mutual support and assistance in the event of a submarine incident," Mindef said.

"This is a testament to the strong ties between both ministries and navies."

In a statement to the Malaysian media, the RMN said that both countries are committed to providing assistance for any incidents involving submarines in distress.

Bernama reported RMN as saying that the operational coverage will cover key areas such as the South China Sea, the Singapore Strait, and the Malacca Strait.

"This will ensure that rescue capabilities can be implemented in important maritime routes for regional security and international trade," said RMN.

During his visit, Chan, who is also Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Public Services, met with Malaysia's Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

They discussed ways to further civil service exchanges in the areas of urban planning and housing development, such as through public officers' interactions and study visits.

Chan will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday (Aug 26) at the Malaysia Ministry of Defence's national defence education centre.

