Delay in eating food from Spize may have contributed to man's death: MOH official

SINGAPORE - A man who died after eating food from popular restaurant Spize had consumed it more than three hours after its delivery.

The coroner's court heard on Thursday (Aug 15) that the delay may have contributed to Mr Mohamad Fadli Mohd Saleh's death on Nov 14 last year.

The bento boxes were sent to the Kaki Bukit office of security company Brink's Singapore at 11.33am on Nov 6 last year and an invoice from the eatery stated that the food had to be eaten within an hour of delivery.

The invoice also stated that Spize would not be liable for the health of those who consumed the food beyond the recommended time.

The court heard that Mr Fadli, 38, who was a Sats officer, ate after 2.53pm.

Mr Pream Raj Sinnasamy, who is from the Ministry of Health's (MOH) communicable diseases division, testified in court on Thursday that food left at room temperature in Singapore's climate could provide a favourable condition for bacteria to proliferate.

When queried by State Counsel Gabriel Choong, Mr Pream Raj, the assistant director of MOH's surveillance, epidemiology and response branch, added that it was "possible this gap between when the preparation was completed to consumption may have contributed to the death".