Delay in morning commute on North-South MRT line, commuters advised to take Thomson-East Coast Line

SINGAPORE - MRT commuters on the North-South line (NSL) are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes during rush hour on Wednesday morning due to a fault in a track point.

This is the second disruption on the line during morning peak hours in three days. On Monday, the NSL was hit by a track fault.

A track point fault - a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks - had occurred in Admiralty, transport operator SMRT said in a tweet.

SMRT first announced the delay in a tweet at 6.58am, when it told commuters to expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes between Yishun and Woodlands, adding that free regular bus services are available between those stations.

This was extended to 20 minutes at 7.52am.

[NSL] UPDATE: Pls add 20mins train travel time btwn #Yishun and #Woodlands due to a track point fault at #Admiralty. Train svc is available. For alternative travel options, please take TEL or refer to https://t.co/SFAdrdqt7j — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 7, 2023

Commuters are advised to take the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) while SMRT works to recover service, the operator said in a tweet at 8.08am.

Wednesday’s incident comes after a track fault caused delays for commuters on the NSL and TEL on Monday.

It is also the fourth disruption in slightly over a week with the TEL also plagued by delays on Feb 2 due to a train fault.

0658hrs - Because of a Point Failure on the North South Line



Additional 10 mins between Yishun and Woodlands. Free buses has been activated between Yishun and Woodlands



Currently we are onboard a Southbound train and we are very unlucky to get stuck again. pic.twitter.com/IcB08pMUTf — MRT Singapore Service Information (@mrtsginfo) February 7, 2023

We are now onboard a Southbound train after spending a few mins observation at Woodlands. Once again, our train was put to a complete stop pic.twitter.com/qAsesxzOrO — MRT Singapore Service Information (@mrtsginfo) February 7, 2023

Track point failure at Admiralty identified, all trains to pass Admiralty crossover at not more than 10km/h. P-way staff is using flag to control train movement at the affected crossover. pic.twitter.com/rvCJmoe3hw — MRT Singapore Service Information (@mrtsginfo) February 8, 2023

