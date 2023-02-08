Delay in morning commute on North-South MRT line, commuters advised to take Thomson-East Coast Line

SINGAPORE - MRT commuters on the North-South line (NSL) are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes during rush hour on Wednesday morning due to a fault in a track point.
This is the second disruption on the line during morning peak hours in three days. On Monday, the NSL was hit by a track fault.
A track point fault - a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks - had occurred in Admiralty, transport operator SMRT said in a tweet.
SMRT first announced the delay in a tweet at 6.58am, when it told commuters to expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes between Yishun and Woodlands, adding that free regular bus services are available between those stations.
This was extended to 20 minutes at 7.52am.
Commuters are advised to take the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) while SMRT works to recover service, the operator said in a tweet at 8.08am.
Wednesday’s incident comes after a track fault caused delays for commuters on the NSL and TEL on Monday.
It is also the fourth disruption in slightly over a week with the TEL also plagued by delays on Feb 2 due to a train fault.
