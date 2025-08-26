Delivered but missing: Pioneer resident files police report after delivery rider allegedly steals parcels in neighbourhood

Her delivery may have reached her doorstep, but this Pioneer resident did not receive it.

A deliveryman has allegedly been stealing parcels within a HDB estate in Pioneer, according to a post by Facebook user Shu Gee Ng to the Complaint Singapore group on Sunday (Aug 24).

In her post, Ng accused the delivery personnel — from Shopee — of stealing not just from her, but also from her neighbours.

"My recent parcel showed as 'delivered' but was missing," she said. "He had taken the photo for proof of delivery, then took the parcel away."

She added: "Sharing this so others in the Pioneer neighbourhood can stay alert."

Ng also uploaded a 10-second clip of the man who allegedly made the delivery, taken via a security camera at her door last Thursday (Aug 21) at around 8.30pm.

In the video, the man can be seen placing a parcel on the ground and snapping a picture of it with his phone, before swiftly snatching it back and walking away.

In an update she shared in the comments section of her post on Monday, Ng claimed that Shopee has reached out to her to state that it does not tolerate the deliveryman's behaviour and is investigating the matter.

"The delivery personnel's supervisor also called me for a 30-minute conversation, giving many explanations in an attempt to cover up the 'theft' and proposing a private settlement — which I declined," she said.

The deliveryman seen in the video then contacted her to apologise, also claiming that he had "lost" her parcel.

According to him, he left the package at the door and photographed it as proof of delivery, but realised the delivery was to the wrong door.

He realised that only after marking Ng's order as a successful delivery, he claimed.

"I sent him his own video and told him to review it — his actions were carried out like someone experienced in doing this many times before," Ng commented.

"A police report has also been filed."

Affected order refunded

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, a Shopee spokesperson said it is treating the incident very seriously and that it regrets the inconvenience caused to the buyer.

It confirmed that the delivery rider has been removed from duty with immediate effect while Shopee is working with its third-party logistics partner to investigate.

"Where delivery standards are not met, we will take the necessary disciplinary actions with our partner, which may include permanent removal from duties," the spokesperson said, adding that the order has been refunded.

The spokesperson also advised customers with missing parcels to make prompt reports so refunds and investigations can proceed.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ng and the police for more information.

khooyihang@asiaone.com