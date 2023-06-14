Delivery man caught on video throwing parcels on floor, challenges woman to 'go and complain'

Terrible customer service can be a mood killer.

One woman experienced this firsthand with a delivery man from Qxpress who not only threw her parcel on the floor, but also retorted sharply when confronted about his actions.

In a video uploaded onto Complaint Singapore's YouTube page on June 12, a woman was seen opening her house door for the delivery man after he rang the doorbell.

The man then asked the woman to take her parcel while gesturing at the package.

In response, the woman asked him to bring the parcel in for her.

But instead of doing so, the delivery man picked up the parcel and threw it into her house.

"I gave it to you already. Don't say that your item never came," the man told her in Chinese.

In shock, the woman asked the man why he threw her parcel on the floor.

"What kind of attitude is this?" she said angrily in Chinese.

"Then how else do you want me to put down the parcel?" the delivery man replied.

The pair continued to raise their voices at each other before the delivery man told her to make a complaint.

"You go and complain lor," he taunted, and went on his way.

The woman asked: "What kind of service is this?"

She then continued to look out of her gate and yell at the delivery man, who also shouted back at her.

Eventually, the woman stopped arguing and shut the door.

In the video captions, it was posted that an official complaint has been raised against Qxpress and an investigation is ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Qxpress for more details.

