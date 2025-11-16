Delivery rider, 47, taken to hospital after colliding with lorry along Commonwealth drive

A delivery rider was admitted to an intensive care unit in hospital after colliding into a lorry on Nov 13 evening.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne they were alerted to the accident along Commonwealth Drive at about 7.30pm.

Besides severe abrasions all over his body, Shin Min Daily News reported that the crash left the 47-year-old motorcyclist with injuries to his kidneys and a deep wound on his left forehead that exposed the bone.

His wife, who only gave her name as Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that her husband’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The 38-year-old said that she knew about the accident after contacting the nearest hospital after her husband was uncontactable overnight.

Chen added that she immediately took leave from work and went to National University Hospital.

Shin Min reported that the delivery rider has undergone an MRI scan and would require further examination to determine the extent of his injuries.

He is also awaiting stitches and surgery.

She added that her husband does not know how the accident happened.

"He had just been transferred from the ICU to a regular ward," said Chen. "Fortunately, his life is not in danger. But it will take at least one or two months to recover."

The police told AsiaOne that a 25-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations which are ongoing.

