Delivery rider arrested for outrage of modesty and rash act after altercation in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE – A 31-year-old man has been arrested for outrage of modesty and rash act causing hurt, following an altercation on Monday evening in Toa Payoh Central.

In a TikTok video that has since been taken down, the perpetrator - wearing a Foodpanda top and carrying a Deliveroo thermal bag - can be seen being pinned against a pole by a man in blue. A few people are gathered around the duo, filming the scene with their phones.

A bystander filming the incident is heard asking the perpetrator, “Why are you running if you are not wrong?”, to which the man responds by saying he has “things to do”.

The perpetrator then hurls a few vulgarities at the man in blue. After a few moments of struggling, the perpetrator hits the one holding him with his knee, causing the man to fall on his back.

The perpetrator then runs away, while shouts of “stop” and “don’t run” are heard in the background.

A woman who was filming the incident then asks the man lying on the ground if he is well, to which he responds with a thumbs up.

The police said on Wednesday they received a call for assistance at 7.25pm, and investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they assessed a person for minor injuries but he declined to be taken to the hospital.

When contacted, both Foodpanda and Deliveroo said they are currently investigating the matter, and trying to establish the identity of the rider.

