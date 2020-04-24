Delivery rider in Waterway Point bubble tea scuffle permanently banned from Grab

The delivery rider involved in a public altercation at Playmade's Waterway Point outlet has stepped up to apologise for his actions, adding that his driver account since been permanently banned by Grab.

In a Facebook post uploaded on April 23, 38-year-old Alvin Lee identified himself as the delivery rider in question.

He admitted to his mistake right off the bat, though he also explained that it had been a "difficult time for rider like us [sic]".

For everyone info,I'm the grab food rider that is in the bubble tea saga,I would like to take this opportunity to admit... Posted by Alvin Lee on Thursday, April 23, 2020

"Sometime anger took over us as we over work and tire the hell out of ourself [sic]," Lee wrote.

He added that he wasn't pinpointing anyone for what happened that day, instead citing that both parties involved were under a lot of pressure and stress to fulfil "those nonstop bubble tea orders".

A screenshot of his banned account was attached in an earlier but now-deleted post.

The incident took place on Tuesday night (April 21) after customers ordered bubble tea en masse following the announcement that bubble stores had to temporarily shut their doors at 11.59 pm that same night.

Lee had been filmed behaving aggressively towards Playmade's staff, yelling: "He scold me f****r you know! F*** you like that you know [sic]!"

He had to be restrained by several passers-by and was eventually arrested for public nuisance.

In a public statement by Playmade, it was revealed that their staff had sworn at Lee out of frustration and pressure.

It added that the staff has since been counselled and "is in deep remorse over his uncouth choice of adjective".

The following statement is made by the management of Playmade in response to media queries on the arrest of a Grab... Posted by Playmade by 丸作 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

