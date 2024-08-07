Delivery rider worries about livelihood after car accident leaves him unable to work for 6 months

A food delivery rider has been left worrying about his livelihood after suffering injuries in a road accident.

The 65-year-old rider, surnamed Chen, was making a delivery when he collided with a car at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 at about 3.20pm last Monday (July 29).

Chen told Shin Min Daily News that he had ridden his e-bicycle in between lanes as several cars were parked on the left-most lane of the road, near CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh).

"A white Mercedes-Benz car on the left suddenly crossed the lane marking and I swerved right to avoid it, but at this moment another black Mercedes-Benz approached from my right," he recounted.

The delivery rider then found himself "sandwiched" between the two vehicles and coming into contact with both cars before falling to the ground. His e-bike broke in the collision.

"I had no time to react. After falling to the ground, I was scared I would be hit by another car and immediately stood up. I could still walk at that time despite the pain," said Chen.

The white car driver told Chen her insurance company would follow-up with him on the incident.

The black car driver, on the other hand, parked a distance away and purportedly left the scene shortly after taking a few glances at Chen.

Chen subsequently visited a doctor and sent his e-bike for repairs.

The next day, however, he was in intense pain and could not walk. Seeing that his injuries could be serious, his friend took him to the hospital for an X-ray, and later to the police station to lodge a report.

"The doctor said the pelvic fracture is severe, and he can't work for at least six months," said his friend, surnamed Lin. "Chen doesn't have insurance, and can only get compensation through third-party insurance.

Chen told Shin Min that he made a police report hoping to locate the whereabouts of the black car driver, whose actions he deemed irresponsible. "I don't understand why he didn't come over to help."

The food delivery rider said he does not have much savings and is worried about the loss of income during his recovery period.

The police confirmed to Shin Min that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Parliament: New Bill introduced to protect platform workers

lim.kewei@asiaone.com